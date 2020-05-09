நாம் கோவிட் 19 இல் மட்டுமே கவனம் செலுத்துகிறோமா? பிரபல நடிகை ஆதங்கம்

சினிமா செய்திகள்

நாம் கோவிட் 19 இல் மட்டுமே கவனம் செலுத்துகிறோமா? பிக்பாஸ் நடிகை ஆதங்கம் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
மும்பை,

பாலிவுட் சினிமாவில் கவர்ச்சி வேடங்களில் நடித்ததன் மூலம் பிரபலமானவர் நடிகை சம்பாவ்னா சேத். இவர் டிவி நடிகையாகவும், தொலைக்காட்சி நிகழ்ச்சி தொகுப்பாளினியாகவும் இருந்து வந்துள்ளார். மேலும் இவர் இந்தி பிக்பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சியில் 2வது சீசனிலும் கலந்து கொண்டார். 

இந்நிலையில் சமீபத்தில் அவருக்கு உடல்நல குறைவு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது. மருத்துவமனைக்குச் சென்ற அவரை கொரோனா பாதிப்பாக இருக்கலாம் என எண்ணி அங்கிருந்து விரட்டி உள்ளதாக கூறப்படுகிறது. முடிவில் 7 மருத்துவமனைக்கு ஏறி இறங்கி டைசியாக ஒரு மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வீடு திரும்பியதாக கூறினார்.

இந்நிலையில் இதுகுறித்து சம்பாவ்னா சேத் நண்பர்  காஷ்மேரா ஷா ஆர்த்தி  கூறுகையில்,  முதலில் எனது நண்பர் வீட்டிற்கு திரும்பி பாதுகாப்பாகவும் நன்றாகவும் இருப்பதற்கு நான் கடவுளுக்கு நன்றி கூறுகிறேன். 

மற்ற நோய்களால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்கள் வேறு யாரும் இல்லையா? நன்கு அறியப்பட்ட ஒருவருடன் இது நடக்க முடிந்தால், ஏழை பொது மக்கள் எங்கே போவார்கள்? ஒரு தேசமாக நாம் கண்மூடித்தனமாக இருக்கிறோமா, நாம் கோவிட் 19 இல் மட்டுமே கவனம் செலுத்துகிறோமா? புற்றுநோய் மற்றும் காசநோய் மற்றும் பொதுவான காய்ச்சல் பற்றி என்ன? ஜலதோஷத்திற்கு நீங்கள் சிகிச்சையளிக்காவிட்டால் எனது குழந்தைகளை எவ்வாறு பாதுகாப்பது? சிகிச்சையை எவ்வாறு மறுக்க முடியும்? என்னை தவறாக எண்ணாதீர்கள், தினமும் எங்களுக்காக தங்கள் உயிரைப் பணயம் வைக்கும் மக்களுக்கு நான் நன்றி கூறுகிறேன்,
Firstly I thank God that my friend @sambhavnasethofficial is back home safe and sound. Here where we are applauding a whole lot of our health care workers for their constant fight to save Covid affected patients I am appalled to see what happened with Sam. I can't believe that a few of the reputed hospitals did not allow her in. Are there no other people suffering from other ailments? And if this can happen with a well known person then where shall the poor common man go? Have we as a nation put blinders on and are we only focused on Covid19? What about cancer and TB and the common flu? How do I protect my kids if you won't treat them for a common cold? How can you refuse treatment? Don't get me wrong I do thank the people that are risking their lives for us everyday but please give me an answer to this unfair behaviour. Wake up India #covid #coronavirus #corona #virus #ncov #news #outbreak #lockdown #covid #coronavirus #corona #quarantine #stayhome #staysafe #socialdistancing #stayathome #india #love #virus #pandemic #isolation #instagram #memes #selfisolation #jantacurfew #cov #instagood #stayhealthy

