நாம் கோவிட் 19 இல் மட்டுமே கவனம் செலுத்துகிறோமா? பிரபல நடிகை ஆதங்கம்

Firstly I thank God that my friend @sambhavnasethofficial is back home safe and sound. Here where we are applauding a whole lot of our health care workers for their constant fight to save Covid affected patients I am appalled to see what happened with Sam. I can't believe that a few of the reputed hospitals did not allow her in. Are there no other people suffering from other ailments? And if this can happen with a well known person then where shall the poor common man go? Have we as a nation put blinders on and are we only focused on Covid19? What about cancer and TB and the common flu? How do I protect my kids if you won't treat them for a common cold? How can you refuse treatment? Don't get me wrong I do thank the people that are risking their lives for us everyday but please give me an answer to this unfair behaviour. Wake up India