அன்னையர் தினம்: மோகன்லால், விவேக், நடிகை அஞ்சலி, காஜல் அகர்வால், சமந்தா உள்ளிட்ட பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்து

அன்னையர் தினத்தையொட்டி மோகன்லால், விவேக், நடிகை அஞ்சலி, காஜல் அகர்வால், அஞ்சலி, சமந்தா உள்ளிட்ட பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.
உலகம் முழுவதும் அன்னையர் தினம் இன்று கொண்டாடப்பட்டு வருகிறது. சாதாரண மனிதர்கள் முதல் சினிமா பிரபலங்கள் வரை தங்களை ஈன்று, வளர்த்து, ஆளாக்கிய அம்மாவை இந்த நாளில் நினைத்து அவர்களுடன் எடுத்துக் கொண்ட புகைப்படங்களை பதிவிட்டு சமூக வலைதளங்களில் வைரலாக்கி வருகின்றனர்.

இந்தநிலையில் மோகன் லால், ரகுல் ப்ரீத் சிங், அஞ்சலி, நடிகர் விவேக் என பல பிரபலங்களும் தங்கள் அம்மாக்களின் புகைப்படங்களை பகிர்ந்து அன்னையர் தின வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

மோகன் லால், தனது அம்மா சாந்தகுமாரி நாயரின் புகைப்படத்தை தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பகிர்ந்து ஹேப்பி மதர்ஸ் டே என மலையாளத்தில் வாழ்த்தி உள்ளார்.

நடிகர் விவேக் டுவிட்டர் பதிவில், எல்லோரையும் தாங்குபவள் தாய். அந்தத் தாயையும் தாங்குபவள் நம் பூமித்தாய். அவள் ஆரோக்கியமாக இருக்க வேண்டும்! அதற்கு நாமும் உதவ வேண்டும்! மரம் நடுவோம் ஏரி குளம் சுத்தம் செய்வோம்!(சமூக இடைவெளி காப்போம்!முகக்கவசம் அணிவோம்! ஊரடங்கு முடிந்த பின்னும்)  
இருக்கும் புகைப்படத்தை பகிர்ந்து நடிகர் விவேக் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

இந்தி, பஞ்சாபி, தெலுங்கு மற்றும் மலையாளம் என பல்வேறு மொழிகளில் நடித்து வரும் நடிகை நேஹா தூபியா அன்னையர் தின வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துள்ளார். நீங்கள் இல்லை என்றால் என் இதயம் துடிக்காது என ஆங்கிலத்தில் கவிதையும் கன்னத்தில் முத்தமும் கொடுத்து அசத்தி இருக்கிறார்.

கற்றது தமிழ், அங்காடித் தெரு, நாடோடிகள் 2 என பல படங்களில் நடித்துள்ள நடிகை அஞ்சலி,  லவ் யூ மா என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். நடிகை அஞ்சலியின் ரசிகர்கள் அவரது டிவீட்டுக்கு கீழே அன்னையர் தின வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

நடிகை சமந்தா தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் தனது அம்மாவின் புகைப்படத்தை ஷேர் செய்து ஹேப்பி மதர்ஸ் டே என அன்னையர் தினத்துக்கு வாழ்த்துக் கூறியுள்ளார்.

பாலிவுட் நடிகை ஊர்வசி ரவுத்தேலா, இன்று தனது அம்மாவுடன் இருக்கும் புகைப்படத்தை பதிவிட்டு ஹேப்பி மதர்ஸ் டே என வாழ்த்து கூறியுள்ளார்.

சகுனி, மாசு என்கிற மாசிலாமணி உள்ளிட்ட பல படங்களில் நடித்து வரும் நடிகை பிரணிதா இந்த லாக்டவுன் நேரத்தில் 75 ஆயிரத்திற்கும் மேலான நபர்களுக்கு உணவுகளை தினமும் சமைத்து, வழங்கி வருகிறார். இந்தநேரத்தில் அன்னையர் தினமான இன்று தனது அம்மாவுடன் கட்டியணைத்தபடி இருக்கும் அழகான புகைப்படத்தை இன்ஸ்டாவில் பகிர்ந்துள்ளார்.

கோலிவுட், டோலிவுட் மற்றும் பாலிவுட் என கலக்கி வரும் நடிகை காஜல் அகர்வால் தனது அம்மாவுடன் இருக்கும் புகைப்படத்தை பகிர்ந்து, எப்போதும் எனை வழிநடத்தி செல்லும் ஒரு முன்னோடியான பெண்ணுக்கு அன்னையர் தின வாழ்த்துக்கள் என அசத்தலாக கேப்ஷன் கொடுத்துள்ளார்.

 நடிகை ரகுல் ப்ரீத் சிங்கும் தனது அம்மாவுடன் இருக்கும் அசத்தலான புகைப்படத்தை ஷேர் செய்து இது உங்க நாள் அம்மா.. எனக்கு பின்னால் இருக்கும் எல்லா கதையும் எனது தாயின் கதை தான். அவர் தான் எனக்கு எல்லாமே என நீண்டதொரு பதிவை பதிவிட்டு அன்னையர் தின வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
❤️ #happymothersday

