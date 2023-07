'கங்குவா' படத்தின் கிளிம்ப்ஸ் வீடியோ வெளியானது..!

The fearless man.

The wild life.

The powerful story.

Get ready to witness it all...



The King is here #GlimpseOfKanguva OUT NOW

▶ https://t.co/REvjXHt1cS#HappyBirthdaySuriya@Suriya_offl @DishPatani @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @kegvraja @UV_Creations @saregamasouth… pic.twitter.com/1bxqjn5YOs