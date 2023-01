ஷாருக்கானின் பதான் எப்படி உள்ளது...? வெளியான டுவிட்டர் விமர்சனம்

#PathaanReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ MOUNTAINOUS BLOCKBUSTER STYLE - SUBSTANCE - PATRIOTISM #Pathaan has it all.SUPERB ACTION + TWISTS & THRILLS gives Wholesome Entertainment#SRK BLOW UP THE SCREEN with his Intensity & Charm.LAST 20 Mins & SALMAN KHAN Cameo creates MASS HYSTERIA pic.twitter.com/2tSrkMPwmZ — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 25, 2023

#Pathaan is the balance of FAN SERVICE and MASS ACTION that Hindi Cinema was craving for. Really going into full gear in the 2nd half. That cameo changed the game btw Yes some action set pieces falter with CGI (skates on ice & the jet pack) This will be a crowd favourite pic.twitter.com/yTLS3MwGkt — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 25, 2023

Now watching #Pathaan An SRK film after 4 years ❤️Theatre is packed! Also requesting everyone watching to not give out spoilers as it's a thriller!- Auckland, New Zealand! #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/5KOfotWlYX — Ashweta ✨ (@Sonaholic_Ashu) January 24, 2023

1/2First Reviews out #pathanreview1st half is pathetic with old story revolving around and terror plot. @iamsrk looks too old to the story with shoddy makeup.2nd half you cannot sit with so much noise and childish VFX .#BoycottPathaan — bigbottle (@ScamHunters911) January 25, 2023

