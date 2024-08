மாளவிகா மோகனன் பிறந்தநாள்: சிறப்பு போஸ்டர் வெளியிட்ட 'தங்கலான்' படக்குழு

Anyone who dared to question her existence, knew it through her wrath ❤️ Wishing our strong and fierce, Aarathi, @MalavikaM_ a wonderful birthday and a gleaming year ahead #HBDMalavikaMohanan#ThangalaanFromAug15@Thangalaan @chiyaan @beemji @GnanavelrajaKe @StudioGreen2 pic.twitter.com/tMcN2qz7qX