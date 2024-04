நித்யா மேனன் நடிக்கும் 'டியர் எக்ஸஸ்' படத்தின் பர்ஸ்ட்லுக் போஸ்டர் வெளியானது

Very happy to launch the Bask Time Theatres and POPter Media Production No. 1 first look #DearEXes#HBDNithyaMenen



Featuring #NithyaMenen#VinayRai, @pnavdeep26, #DeepakParambol, @prateikbabbar



Written & Directed by debutante #Kamini.



Produced by BGN, Aditya Ajay Singh,… pic.twitter.com/CEMXM86RiY