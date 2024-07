பா.ரஞ்சித் தயாரித்துள்ள 'பாட்டல் ராதா' படத்தின் முதல் பாடல் வெளியானது

The Gaana vibes are back with #YovBottleu



Listen to the First Single from #BottleRadha ▶️ https://t.co/soOwsFLGc7



A @RSeanRoldan Musical

A #BakkiyamShankar lyrical

Singers #GanaApelow #GanaChellaMuthu #GanaBalamurugan



A film by @Dhinakaranyoji

Starring @gurusoms… pic.twitter.com/GnyAtrN6Cx