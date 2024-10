'சார்' படத்தின் 'படிச்சிக்கிறோம்' வீடியோ பாடல் வெளியானது!

#Padichikurom video song out now! Celebrate Saraswathi Pooja with the joy of learning. ✨#SIR Link - https://t.co/3orRl26QBBProduced: @pictures_sss @sirajsfocussDirector: @DirectorBosePresented by : #vetrimaaran @GrassRootFilmCo pic.twitter.com/ldFpGQCGBj