வா செந்தாழினி... ஜி.வி.பிரகாஷ் நடித்துள்ள 'அடியே' படத்தின் முதல் பாடல் வெளியானது..!

It's time to experience love with #VaaSenthazhini - the first single from #Adiyae. ♥️



▶️ https://t.co/HdPIspZvgr



A @justin_tunes musical.

Vocals by @sidsriram.

Directed by @vikikarthick88. @gvprakash @gourayy @vp_offl @Madumkeshprem @RJvijayofficial @gokulbenoy…