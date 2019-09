அமலாக்கத் துறையால் கைது: பா.ஜனதா நண்பர்களுக்கு வாழ்த்துகள் கூறிய டி. கே. சிவகுமார்

I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta.

I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal.



I have full faith in God & in our country's Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics.