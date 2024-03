நாடாளுமன்ற தேர்தல் தேதி இன்று மாலை அறிவிப்பு- தேர்தல் ஆணையம்

CEC Rajiv Kumar will address the Press Conference on General Elections 2024 together with EC's Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on 16th March, 2024 (3 PM). Watch live: https://t.co/59AMghghkN Join us in celebrating "#ChunaavKaParv" where every vote counts!!#IVote4Sure pic.twitter.com/9GtRM3OFoO