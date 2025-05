அமீர்கானின் 'சித்தாரே ஜமீன் பர்' பட டிரெய்லர் வெளியீடு

1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres.Trailer Out Now! Directed by: @r_s_prasannaWritten by: @DivyNidhiSharmaProduced by: #AamirKhan @aparna1502Starring: #AamirKhan… pic.twitter.com/PNozt7mHrl