நடிகர் மஹத்தின் 'காதலே காதலே' படத்தின் பர்ஸ்ட் சிங்கிள் அப்டேட்

Get Ready To Fall in Love!❤️ The First Single #KadhaleKadhale Promo Song From #KadhaleKadhale is Here! https://t.co/o9TxKs6FtuFull Song Drops On 24th October at 5 PM! A @Composer_Vishal Musical ️ @KapilKapilan_✍ #ViyanPugazhendhi@mahatofficial… pic.twitter.com/LXUrxlVV7x