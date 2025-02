அப்புக்குட்டியின் "பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துகள்" டிரெய்லர் வெளியானது

I'm excited to unveil the official trailer for 'Piranthanaal Vazhthukal'!" ✨Link : https://t.co/xWnEHz7BVsWritten & Directed by Raju Chandra. Produced by Roji Mathew, Raju Chandra#PiranthanaalVazhthukalmovie #Appukutty #SreejaRavi #AishwaryaAnilkumar #RajuChandra pic.twitter.com/84GjwRZ3bc