'பேமிலிபடம்' டிரெய்லர் வெளியானது

✨ When a family follows their cinematic dreams, magic unfolds! Watch the #FamilyPadam trailer now full of laughter, love, and life's true moments! ❤️▶️ https://t.co/v4auDRoiNO#FamilyPadam arrives in theatres worldwide on Dec 6!@Tentkotta @varusath2003 @balaji4886 pic.twitter.com/Cfgd3maiwM