"ஜென்டில்வுமன்" படத்தின் பர்ஸ்ட் சிங்கிள் வெளியீடு!

Here it's the first single track #Sulunthee From #Gentlewoman is hereListen ▶️ https://t.co/Pc7yf7Ky4mAll set for MARCH 7th release in cinemas.Sung by #ResmiSateesh Lyrics #Yugabharathi@Dir_Joshua @khpictures6 @odo_pics @udhayramakrish2 @thehari___ @jose_lijomol #losliya pic.twitter.com/LjxmvbpuqX