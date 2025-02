"ஜென்டில்வுமன்" படத்தின் "ஆசை நாயகி" பாடல் வெளியானது

The #Gentlewoman second single track "Aasai Nayagi" out now! ✨A soulful melody composed by #GovindVasantha, beautifully penned by @YugabhaarathiYb – a song that tugs at the heartstrings! ❤️▶️ https://t.co/hufR3bnrwI pic.twitter.com/l4jwmYTdol