ஜீவா நடிக்கும் "அகத்தியா" படத்தின் புதிய ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிப்பு

Good things take time! ✨ The release of #Aghathiyaa has been rescheduled to Feb 28, 2025 and we promise it will be worth the wait! Stay tuned for more updates! @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl @WamIndia @aghathiyaa @JiivaOfficial @akarjunofficial #RaashiKhanna @pavijaypoet… pic.twitter.com/q6pz3htUFd