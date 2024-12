Worldwide Release Rights of the path-breaking film at @IFFIGoa, Indian Panorama-2023 #KadhalEnbathuPodhuudamai #KEPU has been acquired by @dhananjayang 's @creativeent4 Releasing on Valentine's Day 2025 ❤️#PradeepKVijayan @jptheactor @nobinkurian @Rohinimolleti… pic.twitter.com/ir5fqd0qxi