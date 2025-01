சசிகுமார் நடிக்கும் புதிய படத்தின் பர்ஸ்ட் லுக் போஸ்டர் வெளியீடு

Here is the intriguing first look of #MyLord, featuring @SasikumarDir in the lead role! Directed by @Dir_Rajumurugan and produced by @ambethkumarmla of @Olympiamovis #MyLordFirstLook @RSeanRoldan #NiravShah Coming soon in theatres ✨#ChaithraJAchar @gurusoms pic.twitter.com/mDXtrzWos2