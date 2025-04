வசூலில் சதமடித்த சன்னி தியோலின் 'ஜாத்'

The celebration of mass commercial cinema. A feast for the Single Screens continues #JAAT collects 102.13 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE ❤Book your tickets for the MASS FEAST now!▶️ https://t.co/sQCbjZ5zOEStarring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeolDirected by @megopichand… pic.twitter.com/akWwV9tApq