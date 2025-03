"பரமசிவன் பாத்திமா" டிரெய்லரை சீமானுடன் இணைந்து வெளியிடும் அண்ணாமலை

Political stars @SeemanOfficial & #Annamalai to release the Trailer of @director_esakki directorial @ActorVemal starring #ParamasivanFathima on March 14 (Friday), Tomorrow at 04.00 PM Produced & Directed by @LCMOVIES_2006 @director_esakki #Vemal34 #Chayadevi #VimalRaj pic.twitter.com/6m2vjbzcFZ