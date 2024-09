வேட்டையன்: நடிகர் கிஷோர் கதாபாத்திர அறிமுக வீடியோ வெளியீடு

Introducing #Kishore as HARISH ♂️ in VETTAIYAN ️ Get ready to witness a character who stands firm against the odds! #Vettaiyan ️ Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!@rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions #Subaskaran… pic.twitter.com/136vX1vSpg