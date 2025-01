'கண்ணப்பா' படத்தை நியூசிலாந்தில் படமாக்கியது ஏன்? - நடிகர் விஷ்ணு மஞ்சு விளக்கம்

A Glimpse of Divinity The wait is almost over! Witness the celestial aura of Akshay Kumar as ' 'ॐ in #Kannappa.Unveiling tomorrow – stay tuned for the divine revelation! ✨ #HarHarMahadevॐ@themohanbabu @iVishnuManchu @Mohanlal #Prabhas @akshaykumar… pic.twitter.com/B8tyDynZGO