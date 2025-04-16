39 துறைகள்.. 29 ஆராய்ச்சி மையங்கள்: பாரதிதாசன் பல்கலைக்கழகம் வழங்கும் படிப்புகள்- முழு விவரம்

1982ஆம் ஆண்டு, பிப்ரவரி மாதம் திருச்சியில் தொடங்கப்பட்ட பல்கலைக்கழகம் "பாரதிதாசன் பல்கலைக்கழகம்" ஆகும். "புதியதோர் உலகம் செய்வோம்" என்று இந்திய விடுதலைக்காக புரட்சிக்குரல் எழுப்பிய "தமிழ்க்கவிஞர்" பாரதிதாசன் அவர்களது நினைவாக இந்தப் பல்கலைக்கழகம் உருவாக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் இயங்கும் துறைகள்

சுமார் ஆயிரம் ஏக்கர் பரப்பளவில் 'பல்கலைப்பேரூர்' என்னும் இடத்தில் இந்தப் பல்கலைக்கழகம் அமைந்துள்ளது. இந்தப் பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் கணிதம், இயற்பியல், வேதியியல், உயிர் அறிவியல், அடிப்படை மருத்துவ அறிவியல், மண் அறிவியல், சமூக அறிவியல், கடல் அறிவியல் மற்றும் மொழியியல் போன்றவைகளுக்கான தனித்தனி துறைகள் (Departments) அமைந்துள்ளன.

இவைதவிர, சமூகப்பணி (Social Work), கம்ப்யூட்டர் சயின்ஸ் (Computer Science), ரிமோட் சென்சிங் (Remote Sensing), ஜியாலஜி (Geology), புள்ளியியல் (Statistics), விமன் ஸ்டடிஸ் (Women Studies), எஜூகேசன் டெக்னாலஜி (Education Technology), லைஃப் லாங் லேர்னிங் (Life Long Learning), மாளவியா மிஷன் டீச்சர் டிரைனிங் சென்டர் போன்ற துறைகளும் இந்தப் பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் இயங்குகின்றன.

பாரதிதாசன் பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் மொத்தம் 39 துறைகள் உள்ளன. மேலும், 29 சிறப்பு ஆராய்ச்சி மையங்களும் உள்ளன. 151 விதமான படிப்புகள் நடத்தப்படுகின்றன. இவற்றில் 40 படிப்புகள், பட்ட மேற்படிப்புகளாகவும் உள்ளன.

இந்தப் பல்கலைக்கழகம் அங்கீகரித்த (Affiliated Colleges) தன்னாட்சிக் கல்லூரிகள் (Autonomous Colleges)மொத்தம் 27 ஆகும். இவற்றில், 8 அரசு கல்லூரிகளும் (Government Colleges), 9 அரசு நிதி உதவிபெறும் கல்லூரிகளும் (Government Aided Colleges), 10 சுயநிதி கல்லூரிகளும் (Self Financing Colleges) அடங்கும்.

இதேபோல், தன்னாட்சி பெறாத கல்லூரிகள் (Non Autonomous Colleges) 119 உள்ளன. அவற்றுள், 28 அரசு கல்லூரிகளும் (Government Colleges), 6 அரசு நிதிஉதவி பெறும் கல்லூரிகளும் (Government Aided Colleges), 85 சுயநிதி கல்லூரிகளும் (Self Financing Colleges) உள்ளன.

பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் நடத்தப்படும் படிப்புகள்

பட்ட மேற்படிப்புகள் (2 ஆண்டுகள்) (POST GRADUATE PROGRAMMES) (2 YEARS)

1. M.A. Development Studies

2. M.A. Economics

3. M.A. English

4. M.A. Gender Studies

5. M.A. History

6. M.A. Human Resource Management (HRM)

7. M.A. Sociology

8. M.A. Tamil

9. M.P.A Classical Dance

10. M.P.A Folk Dance

11. M.S.W Social Work

12. M.B.A.

13. M.B.A. Financial Management Commerce and Financial Studies

14. M.B.A. Logistics and Supply Chain Management

15. M.B.A. International Business

16. M.C.A. Master of Computer Applications (REGULAR)

17. M. Sc. Artificial Intelligence

18. M. Sc. Biochemistry

19. M. Sc. Biotechnology

20. M. Sc. Botany

21. M. Sc. Chemistry

22. M. Sc. Computer Science

23. M. Sc. Environmental Science

24. M. Sc. Biotechnology(Environment)

25. M. Sc. Geology

26. M. Sc. Geography

27. M. Sc. Mathematics

28. M. Sc. Biotechnology (specialization in Marine)

29. M. Sc. Marine Science

30. M. Sc. Medical Physics

31. M. Sc. Microbiology

32. M. Sc. Physics Physics

33. M. Sc. Statistics

34. M. Sc. Environmental Science and Sustainable Management

35. M. Sc. Zoology

36. M. Ed Education

37. M.P.Ed Physical Education

38. M.L.I.Sc. Master of Library and Information Science

39. M.Tech. Geoinformatics

40. M.Sc., Yoga for Human Excellence

41. M. Sc. Data Science

42. M.Tech. Remote Sensing and Geographical Information System

பட்ட மேற்படிப்புகள் (6 ஆண்டுகள்)POST GRADUATE PROGRAMMES

(SIX - YEAR INTEGRATED PROGRAMMES)

1. M.Tech Biotechnology

2. M.Tech Computer Science and Engineering

3. M.Tech Geological Technology and Geoinformatics

பட்ட மேற்படிப்புகள்(5ஆண்டுகள்) POST GRADUATE PROGRAMMES (FIVE - YEAR INTEGRATED)

1. M.A. History

2. M.A. Sociology

3. M.Sc. Bioinformatics

4. M.Sc. Bio-Medical Science

5. M.Sc. Geography

6. M.Sc. Life Sciences

7. M.Sc. Geology

8. M.Sc. Mass Media and Communication

பட்டப்படிப்புகள் (UNDER GRADUATE PROGRAMMES)

1. B.P.Ed. Physical Education

2. BCA (Special Bachelor Degree) Computer Application for Speech and Hearing impairment

பி.ஜி. டிப்ளமோ படிப்புகள் (P.G. DIPLOMA PROGRAMMES)

1. PG Diploma E-Learning (PART TIME)

2. PG Diploma Yoga(PART TIME)

3. PG Diploma Fitness Management (PART TIME)

4. PG Diploma Bharathidasan Studies (PART TIME)

5.PG Diploma Digital Library and knowledge Management

6. PG Diploma Inclusive Training and Development

7. PG Diploma Child Guidance and Counselling

8. PG Diploma Corporate Social Responsibility

9. PG Diploma Counselling and Guidance

10. PG Diploma Disaster management

11. PG Diploma Gerontological SOCIAL WORK

12. PG Diploma Human Resource Management

13. PG Diploma Sustainable Development

டிப்ளமோ படிப்புகள் (DIPLOMA PROGRAMMES)

1 Diploma Micro and Small Enterprise Development

2. Diploma தமிழ்நெறி அருட்சுனைனர் (அர்ச்சகர்)

3. Diploma சைவ சித்தாந்தம்

4. Diploma பெரியாரியல்

5. Diploma Office Automation and Assistive Technology

6. Diploma Vocational Training and Development

7. Diploma Laboratory Glassware

8. Diploma Machine Operator

சான்றிதழ் படிப்புகள் (CERTIFICATE PROGRAMMES)

1. Certificate Programme - French

2. Certificate Programme - Periyariyal

3. Certificate Programme - Fashion Designing

4. Certificate Programme - First Aid and Safety Management

5. Certificate Programme - Mahakavi Bharathi's Thoughts

6. Certificate Programme - Bharat Ratna Dr.Ambedkar's Thought

DDU - KAUSHAL Kendra

1. B.Voc. Automobile Technology

2. B.Voc. Logistics and Supply Chain Management

3. B.Voc. Trouble Shooting and Maintenance of Electrical and Electronics Equivalent

4. B.Voc. Immersive Technology (Industrial Collaborative Programme)

பல்கலைக்கழகம் அங்கீகரித்த கலை மற்றும் அறிவியல் கல்லூரிகள்

1.அங்கீகரிக்கப்பட்ட தன்னாட்சிக் கல்லூரிகள்

(Affiliated Colleges -Autonomous)

I.A.அரசு கல்லூரிகள் (GOVERNMENT COLLEGES)

1.Government Arts College (Autonomous), Karur-639 005.

2.Government College (Autonomous), Kumbakonam-612 001.

3.H.H.The Rajah's College (Autonomous), Pudukkottai-622 001.

4.Rajah Serfoji Government College, (Autonomous), Thanjavur -613 005.

5.Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College (Autonomous), Tiruchirappalli-620 023.

I.B.அரசு கல்லூரிகள் (பெண்கள்) (GOVERNMENT COLLEGES) (WOMEN)

1.Government College for Women(Autonomous), Kumbakonam-612 001.

2.Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College for Women, (Autonomous),Pudukkottai-622 001.

3.Kunthavai Naacchiyaar Government College for Women (Autonomous),Thanjavur-613 007.

II.A.அரசு உதவிபெறும் கல்லூரிகள் (GOVERNMENT AIDED COLLEGES)

1.A.V.V.M. Sri Pushpam College (Autonomous), Poondi-613 503.

2.Bishop Heber College, (Autonomous), Tiruchirappalli-620 017.

3.Jamal Mohamed College, (Autonomous),Tiruchirappalli-620 020.

4.National College (Autonomous),Tiruchirappalli-620 001.

5.Nehru Memorial College, (Autonomous),Puthanampatti-621 007.

6.St.Joshph's College(Autonomous), Tiruchirappalli-620 002.

II.B.அரசு உதவிபெறும் கல்லூரிகள் (பெண்கள்) (GOVERNMENT AIDED COLLEGES) (WOMEN)

1.A.D.M. College for Women, (Autonomous), Nagapattinam-611 001.

2.Holy Cross College (Autonomous), Tiruchirappalli-620 002.

3.Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College(Autonomous),Tiruchirappalli-620 002.

III.A.சுயநிதிக் கல்லூரிகள் (UN-AIDED COLLEGES)

1.Bharath College of Science and Management, Trichy Road, Near New Bus Stand, Thanjavur-613 005.

2.Edayathangudi G.S.Pillai Arts and Science College, Nagapattinam-611 001.

3.J.J. College of Arts and Science (Autonomous), Namanasamuthiram, Pudukkottai-622 404.

4.Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Thiruvanaikoil, Tiruchirappalli-620 005.

5.Thanthai Hans Roever College, Perambalur-621 212.

6.Valluvar College of Science and Management, Kodaiyur, Aravakurichi Taluk, Karur-639 003.

III.B.சுயநிதிக் கல்லூரிகள் (பெண்கள்) (UN-AIDED COLLEGES) (WOMEN)

1.Bon Secours College for Women, Vilar Bye Pass Road, Thanjavur-613 006.

2.Cauvery College for Women (Autonomous),Annamalai Nagar, Tiruchirappalli-620 018.

3.Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts and Science for Women, Perambalur-621 212.

4.Sengamala Thayaar Educational Trust Women's College, Mannargudi-614 001.

2.தன்னாட்சி பெறாத கல்லூரிகள்

(Affiliated Colleges – Non Autonomous)

IV.A.அரசு கல்லூரிகள் (GOVERNMENT COLLEGES)

1. A.A. Government Arts College, Musiri - 621 201.

2.Dr.Kalaignar Government Arts College, Kulithalai (Sattamandra Ponvizha), Ayyar Malai, Kulithalai, Karur - 639 120.

3.Dr. Puratchi Thalaivar M.G.R.Govt. Arts & Science College, (Boys Higher Secondary School) Kudavasal-612 601, Thiruvarur District.

4.Government Arts and Science College(Co-Education), Veppanthattai, Perambalur.

5.Government Arts and Science College, Community Hall, Amman Nagar, Aravakurichi TK, Karur District-639 201.

6.Government Arts and Science College, Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Campus, Thirumayam TK - Pudukottai District-622 507.

7.Government Arts and Science College, Old Block Development Office, Poothalur, Thanjavur District-613 102.

8.Government Arts and Science college, Govt. Polytechnic campus, Aranthangi - 614 616

9.Government Arts and Science College, Jayankondam, Ariyalur District- 621 802.

10.Government Arts and Science College, Kadambadi Main Road, Opp. ADJ Dharamambal Polytechnic, Nagappattinam - 611 001.

11.Government Arts and Science College, Karambakudi, Pudukkottai District.

12.Government Arts and Science College, Lalgudi - 621 601.

13.Government Arts and Science College, Perambalur -621 107.

14.Government Arts and Science College, Peravurani, Thanjavur District.

15.Government Arts and Science College, Punchayat Union Model Primary School, Pannankombu, Manapparai TK, Tiruchirappalli-621 306.

16.Government Arts and Science College, Regional ITI Campus, Kalaignar Nagar, Alangudi TK - Pudukottai – 622 301.

17.Government Arts and Science College, Tharagampatti, Karur District.

18.Government Arts College, Ariyalur - 621 713.

19.Government Arts College, Tiruchirappalli - 620 022.

20.Government College of Arts and Science, Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Campus, South Street, Nannilam - Thiurvarur District-610 105.

21.Government College of Arts and Science, Opp. To Kasturibai Gandhi Kanniya Gurukulam, Nagai Road, Vedaranyam - 614 810.

22.Government College of Arts and Science, Govt. Higher Secondary School Campus, Inamkulathur - 621 203.

23.Government College of Arts and Science, Thandalaichery, Velur Post, Thiruthuraipoondi- 614 715, Thiruvarur District.

24.M.R. Government Arts College, Mannargudi - 614 001.

25.Thiru.Vi.Ka. Government Arts College, Thiruvarur - 610 003.

IV.B.அரசு கல்லூரிகள் (பெண்கள்) (GOVERNMENT COLLEGES) (WOMEN)

1.Government Arts and Science College (Women), Orathanad - 614 625.

2.Government Arts and Science College for Women, Jamiya Elementary School Campus, Jinnah Street, Koothanallur, Tiruvarur District-614 101.

3.Government Arts and Science College for Women, Veppur, Perambalur District.

IV.C.அரசு உதவிபெறும் கல்லூரிகள் (GOVERNMENT AIDED COLLEGES)

1.Ganesar Senthamil College of Arts and Science, Melaisivapuri - 622 403.

2.Khadir Mohideen College, Adirampattinam - 614 701

3.Rajah's College, Thiruvaiyaru - 613 204.

4.S.K.S.S. Arts College, Thiruppanandal - 612 504.

5.Tamilavel Umamaheswaranar Karanthai Arts College, Thanjavur - 613 002.

6.Urumu Dhanalakshmi College, Tiruchirappalli - 620 019.

3.அரசு உதவி பெறாத கல்லூரிகள் (UN-AIDED COLLEGES)

1.Aadhavan Arts and Science College, Alathur Village Chettiyappatti Panchayat, Manapparai Taluk, Tiruchirappalli-621 306.

2.ABI and ABI College, Vayalur, Thanjavur - 613 003.

3.Adaikala Matha College, Arun Nagar, Vallam, Thanjavur - 613 403.

4.Annai College of Arts & Science, Kumbakonam-612 503.

5.Annai Vailankanni Arts & Science College, V.O.C. Nagar Thanjavur-613 007.

6.Arputha College of Arts & Science, Arputha Nagar, Vamban - 622 303.

7.Arungarai Amman College of Arts & Science, Karur District - 639 202.

8.Cambridge College of Arts and Science, Vettamangalam, Karur District - 639 117.

9. Care College of Arts and Science, No.27, Thayanur Village, Trichy 620 009.

10. Christhu Raj College, Panjapur, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Tiruchirappalli - 620 012.

11.CSI - Bishop Solomon Doraisawmy College of Arts and Science, Karur – 639 001.

12.Dharmambal Ramasamy Arts & Science College, , Orathanadu T.k.Thanjavur - 614 625.

13.Dr.Nallikuppusamy Arts College, Manakkarambai, Thanjavur - 613 003.

14.Elizabeth College of Arts and Science, Annamangalam(P.O), Vepanthattai T.K, Perambalur - 620 102.

15.Enathi Rajappa College of Arts and Science, Enathi Post, Pattukkottai - 614 615

16.Global College of Arts and Science (Co-Education), No. 421, New Pavukkara Street, Ammaiyappan, Thiruvarur - 613 701.

17.Imayam College of Arts and Science, Thuraiyur- 621 206.

18.Indra Ganesan College of Arts and Science, Madurai Main Road, Manikandam Post, Tiruchirappalli 620 012.

19.Jairams Arts and Science College NH-7 Salem Bye-Pass Road, (Near) Mahamariamman Temple Karur -639 002.

20.Jesu Arts and Science College (Co-Educational), Alangudi, Pudukkottai District-622 301.

21.Kokila Arts & Science College (Co-education), Viralimalai, Manaparai Road, Pudukkottai.

22.Kongu College of Arts and Science, Deeran Chinnamalai Nagar, Karur - 639 006.

23.Krishna College of Arts and Science, UGR Nagar, Kolluthannipatty, Melapaguthi Village, Kadavur (Tk), Karur District- 6210 301.

24.Kurinji College of Arts and Science, Green Ways Road, Tiruchirappalli - 620 002.

25.M.I.E.T. Arts & Science College, Gundur, Tiruchirappalli - 620 007.

26.Mahatma Arts and Science College,Ariyur Village,Illuppur Taluk,Pudukkottai District-622 101.

27.Maruthu Pandiyar College, Vallam (P.O.), Thanjavur - 613 403.

28.MASS College of Arts and Science, Kumbakonam - 612 501.

29.Meenakshi Chandrasekaran College of Arts & Science, Pattukkottai - 614 626.

30.Meenakshi Ramasamy Arts and Science College, Udaiyarpalayam, Ariyalur-.621 804.

31.Modern Arts and Science College, 35A, Sannathi Street, Jayankondam, - 621 802.

32.Mother Terasa College of Arts and Science, Mettusalai, Veerappatti Village, Illupur (PO), Pudukkottai District-622 102.

33.Naina Mohamed College of Arts & Science, Rajendrapuram, Pudukkottai - 614 624.

34.National Arts and Science College, Trichy Road, Jayankondam,Ariyalur District-621 802.

35.Navalar Na.Mu.Venkatasamy Nattar Thiruvarul Kallori, Kabilar Nagar, Vennatrankarai, Thanjavur -613 003.

36.Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose College, Thiruvarur - 614 001.

37.Paventhar Bharathidasan College of Arts and Science, Pudukkottai - 622 515.

38.Rajagiri Dawood Batcha College of Arts and Science, Papanasam, Thanjavur - 614 207.

39.S.K. Arts and Science College Thamaraipulam, Vedaranyam-614 809.

40.S.K. College of Arts and Science, Melavasal, Mannargudi, Thiruvarur District- 614 014.

41.S.R.V. College of Arts & Science, Pirattiyur, Tiruchirappalli - 620 009.

42. Sembodai R.V. Arts & Science College, Vedaraniyam T.K., Nagapattinam-614 809.

43. Sir Issac Newton Arts and Science College, Pappakoil Village, Anthanapettai (PO), Nagappatinam District- 611 001.

44. Sri Amaraavathi College of Arts and Science, Velliannai, Karur - 639 908.

45. Sri Meenakshi Vidiyal College of Arts & Science, Valanadu Kaikatty, Marungapuri Tk Tiruchirappalli District-621 305.

46. Sri Sankara Arts and Science College, Asur, Kumbakonam-612 501.

47. Sri Venkateshwara College of Arts & Science, Peravurani - 614 804.

48. Srinivasan College of Arts and Science, Perambalur -621 212

49. Srivanchi College of Arts and Science, Sathiyamangalam - 622501, Pudukkottai District.

50. SRM Trichy Arts & Science College, Irungalur Village, Mannachanallur TK, Tiruchirappalli - 621 105

51. St. Peter's Arts and Science College, Melaneduvai Post, Adimadam, Udayarpalayam Tk, Ariyalur District- 621 801.

52. Sudharsan College of Arts Science, Perumanadu Villages, Iluppur Taluk, Pudukkottai District.

53. Swami Dayananda College of Arts & Science, Tiruvarur - 612 610.

54. Swami Vivekananda Arts & Science College, Sami Arul Nagar, Vallam, Thanjavur - 613 007.

55. Vailankanni Matha Arts and Science College, ECR Main Road, Prathabaramapuram, Keelvelur TK, Nagapattinam-611 111.

56. Vikas College of Arts & Science, Inamkulathur, Srirangam TK, Tiruchirappalli-621 303.

அரசு உதவி பெறாத கல்லூரிகள் (பெண்கள்) (UN-AIDED COLLEGES) (WOMEN)

1. ABC College of Arts and Science for Women, Erichy, Chithamaraviduthi Po, Aranthangi (Tk), Pudukkottai-614 622.

2. Aiman College of Arts & Science for Women, K. Sathanur, Tiruchirappalli - 620 021.

3. Al Ameen Arts and Science College for Women, No. 133-B, Railway New Road, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur -612 001.

4. Annai Ayesha Arts and Science College for Women, College Main Raod,Valikandapuram Perambalur District-621 115.

5. Annai Khadeeja Arts and Science College for Women, Kandanivayal Village, Edayathimangalam Po., Manamelkudi Tk.,Pudukkottai District- 621 620.

6. Annai Women's College, Aurobindo Nagar, Vennaimalai, Karur-639 006.

7. Arasu College of Arts & Science for Women, Panduthakaran Pudhur, Punjai Kadambankurichy Village, Manmangalam TK, Karur District-639 006

8. Auxilium College of Arts and Science for Women, Regunathapuram Village, Alangudi Taluk, Pudukottai District-622 302.

9. Bharathi Vidyalaya College of Arts & Science (Women), Trichy Road, Thirugokaranam(PO), Pudukkottai – 622 002.

10.Bon Secours Arts and Science College for Women, Ruckmanipalayam, Mannargudi-614 001, Thiruvarur District.

11. Chidambaram Pillai College for Women, Manachanallur, Tiruchirappalli - 621 005.

12. Dr. M. Sivakannu Womens Arts & Science College, Ayakkaranpulam,Vedaranyam (Tk) Nagapattinam District-614 707.

13. Idhaya College of Women, Sakkottai, Kumbakonam-612 001.

14. Karur Velalar college of Arts Science for Women, SF.No. 14/3, Kuppam Village, Karur-Erode Main Road, Kuppam (PO), Aravakurichi Tk., Karur District-639 111.

15. M.I.T. College of Arts & Science for Women, Annai Nagar, Musiri TK, Tiruchirappalli District-- 621 211.

16. Meera College of Arts and Science for Women, Thanjavur Main Road, Keelapalur Post, Ariyalur – 621 707.

17. Mother Gnanamma Women's College of Arts and Science, Varadarajanpet, Jeyankondam Taluk, Ariyalur District - 621 805.

18. Queens College of Arts & Science for Women, Punal Kulam, Kandarvakottai, Pudukkottai - 613 303.

19. Rabiammal Ahamed Maideen College for Women, Thiruvarur - 610 002.

20. S.M.K. College of Arts and Science for Women, Kilakuvadi, Thuraiyur, Tiruchirappalli District.

21. Servite Arts and Science College for Women, T.Iadaiayapatti, Kalladai Village, Thogaimalai Panchayat, Karur - 621 313.

22. Shrimati Indira Gandhi College, Tiruchirappalli - 620 002.

23. Sri Bharathi Arts and Science College for Women, Pudukkottai 622 303.

24. Sri Sarada Niketan College of Science for Women, Karur - 639 005.

25. Sri Saradha College for Women, Perambalur - 621 212.

26. Subashakthi College of Arts and Science for Women, Sathiyamangalam Post, Kulithalai T.K, Karur District-- 639 120.

27. Sulthana Abdullah Rowther College for Women, Thiruvarur - 614 101.

28. Uswathun Hasana Mamaji Haji Abdul Latheef Women's College, Pallapatti, Karur -639 205.

29. Vinayaga College of Arts and Science for Women, Karuppur, Keelapaluvur, Ariyalur District-621 707.

UNI-FACULTY INSTITUTIONS

1. Sri Sankara School of Management & Computer Science, Tiruchirappalli - 620 009

APPROVED INSTITUTIONS

1.Annai Akilandewsari Educational Institute, Alakiamanavalam,Tiruchirappalli - 621 005

2.Bharath Institute Of Catering Technology & Hotel Management , Thanjavur - 613 001

3.Institute of Holy Cross Service Society, Ettupatty Compound Trichirappalli - 620 017.

4.Islahiya Arabic College, Anbu Nagar, Airport, Tiruchirappalli - 620 007.

5.Kachiyappa Munivar Tamizhiyal Kalloori, Umaiyalpuram Village, Musiri-621 211, Tiruchirappalli District.

6.Sankara School of Science and Technology, City Off. 40/9, Emerald Wing-II, Warner's Road, Cantonment, Tiruchirappalli-620 001.

7.School of Quality Management, Tiruchirappalli - 620 007.

8.Sevai Institute of Continuing Education, Arumbugal Nagar, Sirugamani, Pettavaithalai (PO), Srirangam (Tk), Tiruchirappalli District.

9.Sri Pushpam Institute of Vocational Education and Training, 13 V.O.C. Nagar, First Street, Thanjavur - 613 007.

10.Sri Renganatha Paduka Vidyalaya, Tiruchirappalli - 620 006.

11.Thaninayagam Adigal Institute of Journalism, Tiruchirappalli - 620 007.

