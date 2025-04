அயோத்தி கோவிலில் ராமர் நெற்றியில் விழுந்த சூரிய திலகம்: பக்தர்கள் பரவசம்

#WATCH | 'Surya Tilak' illuminates Ram Lalla's forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami'Surya Tilak' occurs exactly at 12 noon on Ram Navami when a beam of sunlight is precisely directed onto the forehead of the idol of Ram Lalla, forming… pic.twitter.com/gtI3Pbe2g1