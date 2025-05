காரின் கண்ணாடியை உடைத்த அபிஷேக் சர்மாவின் அபாரமான சிக்ஸ்.. வீடியோ வைரல்

As kids, breaking mirrors meant getting scolded... But when Abhishek does it with a six? He gets a standing ovation!Oh, how times change! Watch the LIVE Action https://t.co/SI62QyCPRK#IPLOnJioStar #RCBvSRH | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/RO8ZYTkFgf