வசந்த பாலனின் 'தலைமைச் செயலகம்' டிரைய்லர் வெளியீடு

It's a pleasure to launch the trailer of #ThalaimaiSeyalagam Watch out for this series releasing on May 17th! Giving my best to @realradikaa mam @realsarathkumar sir and the entire cast & crew! ❤️▶️ https://t.co/xYOK456yvn@ZEE5Tamil @Vasantabalan1 #Kishore @sriyareddy… pic.twitter.com/iSPxgoy7w8