ராகவா லாரன்ஸ் நடிக்கும் 'சந்திரமுகி 2' படத்தின் படப்பிடிப்பு நிறைவு

It's a wrap #chandramukhi2 @LycaProductions wht a joy working with a director so thorough with his craft and vision #pvasu and thank you to this gem @offl_Lawrence who is the first hero who gifted me a gold ring and expensive watch, genuine affection ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/9WlBRBuKqH

— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 28, 2023 ">