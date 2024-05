விஜய் சேதுபதியின் 50வது படமான 'மகாராஜா' பட டிரெய்லர் நாளை வெளியாகும் - படக்குழு அறிவிப்பு

The wait is almost over Get ready to witness the world of #Maharaja from tomorrow 5 PM#MaharajaTrailerFromTomorrow#MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl Written and Directed by @Dir_Nithilan@anuragkashyap72 @mamtamohan @Natty_Nataraj @Abhiramiact@AjaneeshB @Philoedit @DKP_DOP… pic.twitter.com/DxvqMrODVk