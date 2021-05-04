ஜம்மு & காஷ்மீரின் முன்னாள் கவர்னர் ஜக்மோகன் காலமானார்: பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல்

Jagmohan Ji’s demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2021
Shri Jagmohan Ji will always be remembered for his remarkable tenure as the Governor of J&K. An able administrator and later a devoted politician who took key decisions for the nation’s peace & progress. India mourns his sad demise. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/aemBwkY3VN— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 4, 2021