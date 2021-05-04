ஜம்மு & காஷ்மீரின் முன்னாள் கவர்னர் ஜக்மோகன் காலமானார்: பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல்

புதுடெல்லி,

ஜம்மு & காஷ்மீரின் முன்னாள் கவர்னர் ஜக்மோகன் (94) உடல்நலக்குறைவு காரணமாக காலமானார். இவரது மறைவுக்கு அரசியல் பிரபலங்கள் பலரும் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

இந்நிலையில் ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரின் முன்னாள் கவர்னர் ஜக்மோகனின் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல் தெரிவித்தார்.

இதுதொடர்பாக அவர் தனது டுவிட்டரில், “ஜக்மோகன்ஜியின் மறைவு நம் தேசத்திற்கு ஒரு பெரிய இழப்பு. அவர் ஒரு முன்மாதிரியான நிர்வாகி மற்றும் புகழ்பெற்ற அறிஞர். அவர் இந்தியாவின் முன்னேற்றத்திற்காக உழைத்தவர். அவரது பதவிக்காலம் புதுமையான கொள்கை வகுப்பால் குறிக்கப்பட்டது. அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல். ஓம் சாந்தி” என்று பதிவிட்டிருந்தார்.

ஜக்மோகனின் மறைவு தொடர்பாக உள்துறை மந்திரி அமித்ஷா தனது டுவிட்டரில், “ஜக்மோகன் ஜி, ஜம்மு & காஷ்மீர் ஆளுநராக இருந்த அவரது குறிப்பிடத்தக்க பதவிக்காலம் எப்போதும் நினைவுகூரப்படும். ஒரு திறமையான நிர்வாகி மற்றும் நாட்டின் அமைதி மற்றும் முன்னேற்றத்திற்கான முக்கிய முடிவுகளை எடுத்த ஒரு தீவிர அரசியல்வாதி. அவரது சோகமான மறைவுக்கு இந்தியா இரங்கல் தெரிவிக்கிறது. அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல். ஓம் சாந்தி” என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

Jagmohan Ji’s demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

Shri Jagmohan Ji will always be remembered for his remarkable tenure as the Governor of J&K. An able administrator and later a devoted politician who took key decisions for the nation’s peace & progress. India mourns his sad demise. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/aemBwkY3VN