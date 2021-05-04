தேசிய செய்திகள்

ஜம்மு & காஷ்மீரின் முன்னாள் கவர்னர் ஜக்மோகன் காலமானார்: பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல் + "||" + Former J&amp;K Governor Jagmohan passes away, PM Narendra Modi expresses grief

ஜம்மு & காஷ்மீரின் முன்னாள் கவர்னர் ஜக்மோகன் காலமானார்: பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல்
ஜம்மு &amp; காஷ்மீரின் முன்னாள் கவர்னர் ஜக்மோகன் காலமானார்: பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல்
ஜம்மு & காஷ்மீரின் முன்னாள் கவர்னர் ஜக்மோகனின் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல் தெரிவித்தார்.
புதுடெல்லி, 

ஜம்மு & காஷ்மீரின் முன்னாள் கவர்னர் ஜக்மோகன் (94) உடல்நலக்குறைவு காரணமாக காலமானார். இவரது மறைவுக்கு அரசியல் பிரபலங்கள் பலரும் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.  

இந்நிலையில் ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரின் முன்னாள் கவர்னர் ஜக்மோகனின் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல் தெரிவித்தார். 
இதுதொடர்பாக அவர் தனது டுவிட்டரில், “ஜக்மோகன்ஜியின் மறைவு நம் தேசத்திற்கு ஒரு பெரிய இழப்பு. அவர் ஒரு முன்மாதிரியான நிர்வாகி மற்றும் புகழ்பெற்ற அறிஞர். அவர் இந்தியாவின் முன்னேற்றத்திற்காக உழைத்தவர். அவரது பதவிக்காலம் புதுமையான கொள்கை வகுப்பால் குறிக்கப்பட்டது. அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல். ஓம் சாந்தி” என்று பதிவிட்டிருந்தார். 

ஜக்மோகனின் மறைவு தொடர்பாக உள்துறை மந்திரி அமித்ஷா தனது டுவிட்டரில், “ஜக்மோகன் ஜி, ஜம்மு & காஷ்மீர் ஆளுநராக இருந்த அவரது குறிப்பிடத்தக்க பதவிக்காலம் எப்போதும் நினைவுகூரப்படும். ஒரு திறமையான நிர்வாகி மற்றும் நாட்டின் அமைதி மற்றும் முன்னேற்றத்திற்கான முக்கிய முடிவுகளை எடுத்த ஒரு தீவிர அரசியல்வாதி. அவரது சோகமான மறைவுக்கு இந்தியா இரங்கல் தெரிவிக்கிறது. அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல். ஓம் சாந்தி” என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். 





Related Tags :

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. காஷ்மீர் எல்லைக்குள் டிரோன்கள் மூலம் ஆயுதங்கள் போட பாகிஸ்தான் முயற்சி; எல்லை பாதுகாப்பு படையினர் முறியடித்தனர்
காஷ்மீர் எல்லையில் அமலில் இருக்கும் போர் நிறுத்த ஒப்பந்தத்தை வலுவாக கடைப்பிடிப்பது என கடந்த பிப்ரவரி மாதம் இந்தியாவும், பாகிஸ்தானும் ஒத்துக்கொண்டன.
2. ஜம்மு-காஷ்மீர் முன்னாள் முதல்-மந்திரி பரூக் அப்துல்லாவுக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு
ஜம்மு-காஷ்மீர் முன்னாள் முதல்-மந்திரி பரூக் அப்துல்லாவுக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.
3. இந்தியாவும், பாகிஸ்தானும் காஷ்மீர் பிரச்சினையை பேச்சுவார்த்தை மூலம் தீர்க்கலாம் இம்ரான்கான் யோசனை
பாகிஸ்தான் பிரதமர் இம்ரான்கான் இலங்கைக்கு சென்றுள்ளார். நேற்று இலங்கை-பாகிஸ்தான் வர்த்தக முதலீட்டு மாநாட்டில் கலந்து கொண்டு பேசினார்.
4. காஷ்மீரில் அடுத்தடுத்து துப்பாக்கி சண்டைகள் 3 போலீசார், 3 பயங்கரவாதிகள் பலி
காஷ்மீரில் 3 இடங்களில் நடந்த தாக்குதல்களில் 3 போலீசாரும், 3 பயங்கரவாதிகளும் பலியானார்கள்.
5. 370-வது பிரிவு ரத்து தகவல் முன்கூட்டியே கசிந்ததா? மத்திய அரசு பதில்
காஷ்மீருக்கு சிறப்பு அந்தஸ்து அளிக்கும் 370-வது பிரிவு கடந்த 2019-ம் ஆண்டு ஆகஸ்டு 5-ந் தேதி ரத்து செய்யப்பட்டது.

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. புதுவையில் என்.ஆர்.காங்-பா.ஜ.க. கூட்டணி ஆட்சி; வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை முடிவில் 16 தொகுதிகளில் வெற்றி
2. நந்திகிராம் மக்கள் அளிக்கும் தீர்ப்பை ஏற்றுக்கொள்கிறேன் - மம்தா பானர்ஜி
3. தமிழகத்தில் 10 ஆண்டுகள் வனவாசம் அனுபவித்த தி.மு.க. ஆட்சியை பிடித்துள்ளது; கர்நாடக முன்னாள் முதல்-மந்திரி குமாரசாமி கருத்து
4. புதுச்சேரியில் போட்டியிட்ட 5 தொகுதிகளிலும் அ.தி.மு.க. படுதோல்வி
5. தமிழக வளர்ச்சிக்காக தொடர்ந்து பாடுபடுவோம் - அமித்ஷா டுவிட்

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2021, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak