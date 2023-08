நிலவைத் தொடர்ந்து சூரியன்..! செப்.2ல் ஆதித்யா விண்கலத்தை செலுத்துகிறது இஸ்ரோ..!

#WATCH | "To study Sun, we have planned Aditya-L1 mission and it is ready...there is a possibility that it will be launched on 2nd September", says Nilesh M. Desai, the Director of Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/Hkirjn0AZn

Also Read:

— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023 ">