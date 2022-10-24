தீபாவளி பண்டிகையையொட்டி விசைப்படகு மீனவர்கள் மீன்பிடிக்க செல்லவில்லை

புதுக்கோட்டை

There are more than 700 barges in Pudukottai district's Jagathapatnam and Kottapatnam area. Every day more than 1,000 fishermen go to catch fish in the sea. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Diwali, fishermen did not go to the sea today (Monday) to catch fish. As a result, boats have been parked in a row at Jagadapatnam and Kottapatnam fishing grounds.

