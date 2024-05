விமானத்தில் இருந்து திடீரென விழுந்த ஊழியர்.. வைரலாகும் வீடியோ

Shocking video received on WhatsApp -

Warning ⚠️ ⛔️ alarming visuals of a staffer falling of a plane #aviation #avgeek #plane #shocking

Incident occurred in Indonesia with Transnusa airlines & Jas Airport services @webflite @aviationbrk @AviationWeek @airlinerslive @airlivenet… pic.twitter.com/PtP3K8ZXdj