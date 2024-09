பாரா ஒலிம்பிக்: இந்திய வீரர், வீராங்கனைகள் பங்கேற்கும் இன்றைய போட்டிகள் - விவரம்

Get ready for magic at the Day 1️⃣0️⃣ at the #ParisParalympics2024.



From #ParaCycling♂️ to #ParaCanoe, #ParaSwimming♀️ and #ParaAthletics♀️, our stars look to create history.



Keep chanting for #TeamIndia at the Paralympics2024.



Tune in to ⏩DD Sports & Jio Cinema! pic.twitter.com/BgrxKHqpz3