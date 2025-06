வைரலாகும் லால் சலாம் நடிகையின் '8 வசந்தலு' பட டிரெய்லர்

8 years of a woman's joy, tears and lessons. Witness her journey on the big screens ✨#8VasantaluTrailer out now ❤▶️ https://t.co/pafCjIEa2D#8Vasantalu grand release worldwide on June 20th.Directed by #PhanindraNarsettiProduced by @MythriOfficialStarring… pic.twitter.com/8C5x3Noi8V