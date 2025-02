"நிறம் மாறும் உலகில்" படத்தின் கதாபாத்திர அறிமுக போஸ்டர் வெளியீடு

Introducing @iYogiBabu as Na. MuthukumarThe name itself carries a legacy, and he's set to bring it to lifeThank you for being a part of #NiramMarumUlagilStarring ⭐@offBharathiraja @natty_nataraj @rio_raj @iamSandy_OffDirected by @brittoguruProduced by @gs_cinema pic.twitter.com/MyiMgeWUd7