மோனிகா பாடல் படமாக்கப்பட்ட வீடியோவை பகிர்ந்த கூலி படக்குழு

Catch the BTS from the sets of sensational #Monica ❤️Watch the second single #Monica from #Coolie starring @hegdepoojaTamil ▶️ https://t.co/UHACTjGi6ITelugu ▶️ https://t.co/fDFDsYuaxQHindi ▶️ https://t.co/Ll2QSJWzOV#Coolie worldwide from August 14th @rajinikanth… pic.twitter.com/0NYWVOFx93