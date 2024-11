அடுத்தடுத்து கதாபாத்திரங்களை அறிமுகப்படுத்தும் 'டிராகன்' படக்குழு

We are pleased to have #GeorgeMaryan sir as Dhanapal & #IndumathyManikandan ma'am as Chitra ! Dragon is incomplete without you both ♥️♥️@pradeeponelife in & as #DragonA @Dir_Ashwath Araajagam A @leon_james Musical #PradeepAshwathCombo#KalpathiSAghoram… pic.twitter.com/boqQnSfVSv