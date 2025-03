ஸ்ரீலீலா படத்தில் சிறப்பு பாடலுக்கு நடனமாடிய கெட்டிகா ஷர்மா

The sizzling @TheKetikaSharma will bring the hottest surprise to you all #Robinhood third single #AdhiDhaSurprisu out on March 10th ❤A @gvprakash musical.Lyrics by Academy Award Winner @boselyricistChoreography by @OfficialSekhar#Robinhood IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON… pic.twitter.com/Q5WQ5eVtu7