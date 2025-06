"குபேரா" படத்தின் டிரெய்லர் நாளை வெளியீடு

8 days to go to witness a story where every emotion comes at a price And it all begins with the power-packed #KuberaaTrailer dropping tomorrow at the grand pre-release event! ❤️#Kuberaa in cinemas June 20, 2025.#Kuberaa #SekharKammulasKuberaa #KuberaaOn20thJune pic.twitter.com/UZqyuSC741