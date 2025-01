'மேட் ஸ்கொயர்' - வெளியானது ரிலீஸ் தேதி

More FUN than you can handle More MADNESS than you can imagine #MADSquare is all set to take the Entertainment game to the next level from MARCH 29th in theatres ❤️@NarneNithiin #SangeethShobhan #RamNitin @kalyanshankar23 @vamsi84 #HarikaSuryadevara #SaiSoujanya… pic.twitter.com/yAxNoCHDgs