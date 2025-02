விரைவில் சினிமாவை விட்டு விலகுவேன் - இயக்குநர் மிஷ்கின்

The maestro has spoken! @DirectorMysskin sir's words fuel the fire at the #DragonPreRelease event !Watch #Mysskin's Full Video Speech ▶️ : https://t.co/yr1dVaiO15@pradeeponelife in & as #DragonA @Dir_Ashwath Araajagam A @leon_james Musical #PradeepAshwathCombo… pic.twitter.com/HpmDLCM6VG