''பிரேமலு'' இயக்குனரின் அடுத்த படத்தில் நிவின்பாலி, மமிதா பைஜு

This one's for you! Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Teaming up with Girish AD and Mamitha Baiju. A Bhavana Studios production.Backed by a talented team on Board, Directed by - Girish AD, Written by - Girish AD & Kiran Josey, DOP - Ajmal Sabu, Music - Vishnu Vijay, Edited By -… pic.twitter.com/tWe6M5dp1y