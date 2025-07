''ஆந்திரா கிங் தாலுகா'': அனிருத் குரலில் முதல் பாடல் - வைரல்

Come, join our Sagar's love journey with Mahalaxmi ❤️#NuvvunteChaley from #AndhraKingTaluka is out now ✨️▶️ https://t.co/RyAgBAGpNPLyrics by Energetic Star @ramsayz ✍️Music by the dynamic duo @iamviveksiva & @mervinjsolomon Sung by Rockstar @anirudhofficial ️… pic.twitter.com/Gf5hA64e9a