"சென்னை சிட்டி கேங்ஸ்டர்ஸ்" படத்தின் "ஓ மெரி ஜான் " வீடியோ பாடல் வெளியீடு

A foot tapping track that you're sure to love!#OMeriJaan from #ChennaiCityGangsters is out now. An @immancomposer musical!▶️ https://t.co/I3jJtqjo3pThe laugh riot begins in theatres on June 20th!@BTGUniversal @bbobby @ManojBeno @actor_vaibhav @AthulyaOfficial… pic.twitter.com/WZMf2Cm9JA