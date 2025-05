"பரமசிவன் பாத்திமா" படத்தின் இசை ஆல்பம் வெளியீடு

Press ▶️ and vibe with us! Our jukebox is officially out now.https://t.co/4RjLVDKwxOStarring @ActorVemal #ChayadeviProduced & Directed by @LCMOVIES_2006 @director_esakkiMusic by @Deepan_Composer #TrendMusic#Vemal34 #ParamasivanFathimaMovie pic.twitter.com/RN8yv36tef