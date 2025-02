பவன் கல்யாணின் "ஹரி ஹர வீரமல்லு" 2வது பாடல் வெளியானது

An electrifying blend of Powerstar @PawanKalyan Garu's swag and @AgerwalNidhhi's charm will pull you into these reverberating beats #HariHaraVeeraMallu 2nd single is out now! - https://t.co/Zs1CXHQf7l A @mmkeeravaani Musical pic.twitter.com/zAX4rLcTaq