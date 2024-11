'ஜாலியோ ஜிம்கானா' படத்தின் ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிப்பு

The ultimate feast of chaos, comedy and full-on family entertainment We are bringing it all to you 'U', on 22/11 ❤️ #JollyOGymkhanaFromNov22@PDdancing in #JollyOGymkhanaA film by @sakthinchid ️#TransIndiaMedia @MadonnaSebast14 @iYogiBabu @iamyashikaanand #Abhirami pic.twitter.com/tGuMiMTh9C