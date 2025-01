'கேம் சேஞ்சர்' படத்தின் முதல் நாள் வசூல் - படக்குழு அறிவிப்பு

The king's arrival is setting the box office ablaze #GameChanger takes a blockbuster opening at the BOX OFFICE #BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1 ❤Book your tickets now! https://t.co/mj1jhGZaZ6#BlockBusterGameChanger In Cinemas Now… pic.twitter.com/pzU5vm6reD